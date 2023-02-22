Which analyst expects RXO Inc. (RXO) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, RXO Inc.’s stock clocked out at $20.45, down -3.08% from its previous closing price of $21.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 709277 shares were traded. RXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.30.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RXO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on January 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $17 from $20 previously.

On January 09, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $19.

On December 20, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $18.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on December 20, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RXO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.43B and an Enterprise Value of 2.95B. As of this moment, RXO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXO has reached a high of $25.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.08.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RXO traded 1.55M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.91% stake in the company. Shares short for RXO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.37M with a Short Ratio of 2.37M, compared to 2.77M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.8B, down -7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.02B and the low estimate is $4.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.