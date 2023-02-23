A correction may be in store for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) shares?

As of close of business last night, AppLovin Corporation’s stock clocked out at $15.17, up 6.83% from its previous closing price of $14.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3225475 shares were traded. APP stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.11.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of APP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On November 30, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $14.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on November 30, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Valenzuela Victoria sold 25,000 shares for $14.77 per share. The transaction valued at 369,140 led to the insider holds 961,382 shares of the business.

Foroughi Arash Adam sold 373,668 shares of APP for $3,947,018 on Dec 12. The CEO & Chairperson now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $10.56 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Foroughi Arash Adam, who serves as the CEO & Chairperson of the company, sold 373,667 shares for $10.38 each. As a result, the insider received 3,878,477 and left with 877,223 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APP now has a Market Capitalization of 5.83B and an Enterprise Value of 8.17B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APP has reached a high of $62.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that APP traded 3.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 369.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.90M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.30% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.23 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $695.61M. It ranges from a high estimate of $716.69M to a low estimate of $685.46M. As of the current estimate, AppLovin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $625.42M, an estimated increase of 11.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $701.96M, a decrease of -9.60% less than the figure of $11.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $753.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $662.7M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.82B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.5B and the low estimate is $2.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.