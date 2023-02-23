A glimpse at Ardelyx Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Ardelyx Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.95, up 0.34% from its previous closing price of $2.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3342757 shares were traded. ARDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARDX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on November 17, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $8 from $3 previously.

On May 06, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $1.

Ladenburg Thalmann Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 01, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when RAAB MICHAEL sold 6,219 shares for $1.95 per share. The transaction valued at 12,120 led to the insider holds 659,461 shares of the business.

Rodriguez Susan sold 3,456 shares of ARDX for $6,736 on Nov 22. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 282,717 shares after completing the transaction at $1.95 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Renz Justin A, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,504 shares for $1.95 each. As a result, the insider received 2,931 and left with 262,045 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 60.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARDX has reached a high of $3.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7462, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4745.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARDX traded 7.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 187.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.75M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ARDX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.69M with a Short Ratio of 10.58M, compared to 10.52M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.89% and a Short% of Float of 5.93%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $23.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.6M to a low estimate of $10k. As of the current estimate, Ardelyx Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.03M, an estimated increase of 2,151.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.92M, an increase of 1,165.00% less than the figure of $2,151.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $250k.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $52.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.1M, up 238.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $73.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $134.5M and the low estimate is $35.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 113.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.