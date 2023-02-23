A glimpse at Array Technologies Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Array Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $19.69, up 0.05% from its previous closing price of $19.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2940951 shares were traded. ARRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.32.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARRY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on December 23, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On December 06, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on September 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Hottinger Tyson sold 8,500 shares for $20.74 per share. The transaction valued at 176,292 led to the insider holds 75,547 shares of the business.

Stacherski Kenneth R. sold 1,327 shares of ARRY for $24,409 on Sep 19. The Chief Operations Officer now owns 99,902 shares after completing the transaction at $18.39 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Schmid Gerrard, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $21.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 151,650 and bolstered with 41,269 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 48.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARRY has reached a high of $24.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARRY traded 4.25M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 150.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.53M. Shares short for ARRY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 21.04M with a Short Ratio of 21.04M, compared to 18.13M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.98% and a Short% of Float of 14.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $339.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $365M to a low estimate of $314.4M. As of the current estimate, Array Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $219.88M, an estimated increase of 54.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $387.74M, an increase of 29.00% less than the figure of $54.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $437.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $319.04M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $853.32M, up 84.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.21B and the low estimate is $1.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.