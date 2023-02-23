A glimpse at Cactus Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) closed at $47.24 down -2.17% from its previous closing price of $48.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 774736 shares were traded. WHD stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.19.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cactus Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 99.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On October 06, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $52 to $48.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on April 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Bender Scott sold 562,336 shares for $54.04 per share. The transaction valued at 30,386,944 led to the insider holds 50,464 shares of the business.

Bender Joel sold 542,336 shares of WHD for $29,286,144 on Jun 07. The Senior VP & COO now owns 68,604 shares after completing the transaction at $54.00 per share. On May 27, another insider, Bender Scott, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 24,680 shares for $52.87 each. As a result, the insider received 1,304,832 and left with 612,800 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cactus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WHD has reached a high of $64.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WHD has traded an average of 454.63K shares per day and 546.9k over the past ten days. A total of 79.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.75M. Insiders hold about 22.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.34% stake in the company. Shares short for WHD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.61M, compared to 1.77M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.51% and a Short% of Float of 2.59%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WHD is 0.44, from 0.36 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.83 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.77. EPS for the following year is $2.69, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.19 and $2.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $189.37M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $191M to a low estimate of $185.56M. As of the current estimate, Cactus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $129.92M, an estimated increase of 45.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $198.6M, an increase of 36.10% less than the figure of $45.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $202M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $192M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WHD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $692M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $686.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $690.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $438.59M, up 57.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $823.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $857.6M and the low estimate is $810.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.