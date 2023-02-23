A glimpse at Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $7.06, up 2.62% from its previous closing price of $6.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3799251 shares were traded. YMM stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of YMM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 01, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On June 29, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on June 29, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YMM has reached a high of $10.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that YMM traded 7.93M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.06B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 983.11M. Shares short for YMM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 42.04M with a Short Ratio of 42.87M, compared to 44.31M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $274.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $284M to a low estimate of $267.37M. As of the current estimate, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $223.64M, an estimated increase of 22.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $230.04M, an increase of 9.40% less than the figure of $22.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $235.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $224.48M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YMM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $986.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $972.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $979.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $722.05M, up 35.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $1.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.