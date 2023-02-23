A Stock You Should Be Looking At: The Hackett Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

After finishing at $21.25 in the prior trading day, The Hackett Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) closed at $18.52, down -12.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 734748 shares were traded. HCKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.86.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HCKT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on February 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $25 from $30 previously.

On February 19, 2020, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $20.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCKT has reached a high of $24.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.77.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 205.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 138.68k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 31.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.84M. Insiders hold about 7.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HCKT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 785.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 728.41k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 2.89%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HCKT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.28, compared to 0.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.10.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.45. EPS for the following year is $1.59, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.68 and $1.49.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $68.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $68.2M to a low estimate of $68M. As of the current estimate, The Hackett Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $70.23M, an estimated decrease of -3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $73.72M, a decrease of -1.80% over than the figure of -$3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $76.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $71.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $291.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $291.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $291.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $278.81M, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $297.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $299.65M and the low estimate is $294.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.