An average trading volume for Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) closed at $1.57 in the last session, down -3.09% from day before closing price of $1.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2310970 shares were traded. AUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AUR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.50 and its Current Ratio is at 16.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 16, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Anderson Sterling sold 93,304 shares for $2.08 per share. The transaction valued at 194,511 led to the insider holds 2,244,235 shares of the business.

Anderson Sterling sold 49,563 shares of AUR for $101,609 on Feb 02. The Director now owns 253,497 shares after completing the transaction at $2.05 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUR has reached a high of $6.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4628, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1783.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AUR traded on average about 2.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.28M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 331.73M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AUR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.13M with a Short Ratio of 11.13M, compared to 11.36M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 2.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.78, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$0.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $66.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $82.54M, down -25.30% from the average estimate.