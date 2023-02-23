An average trading volume for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) closed at $2.05 in the last session, up 3.54% from day before closing price of $1.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7274233 shares were traded. RLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0200.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RLX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.70 and its Current Ratio is at 10.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on November 01, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On March 12, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On February 22, 2021, China Renaissance started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.China Renaissance initiated its Buy rating on February 22, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RLX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLX has reached a high of $3.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4800, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8675.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RLX traded on average about 13.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.45M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.32B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 564.01M. Insiders hold about 39.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RLX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 23.77M with a Short Ratio of 23.77M, compared to 27.67M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $80.41M. It ranges from a high estimate of $80.41M to a low estimate of $80.41M. As of the current estimate, RLX Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $232.97M, an estimated decrease of -65.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $815.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $796.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $806.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18B, down -31.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $620.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $630.19M and the low estimate is $611.76M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -23.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.