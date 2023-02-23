An average trading volume for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) closed at $1.03 in the last session, up 0.98% from day before closing price of $1.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528999 shares were traded. VFF stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VFF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A bought 54,212 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 60,240 led to the insider holds 9,313,741 shares of the business.

Henry John Patrick bought 45,000 shares of VFF for $46,800 on Jan 31. The Director now owns 68,500 shares after completing the transaction at $1.04 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, Ruffini Stephen C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $1.53 each. As a result, the insider received 153,400 and left with 639,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VFF has reached a high of $6.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3419, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2679.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VFF traded on average about 1.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 88.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.06M. Insiders hold about 9.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VFF as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.33M with a Short Ratio of 4.78M, compared to 3.46M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.76% and a Short% of Float of 6.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.66. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $70.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $74M to a low estimate of $66.38M. As of the current estimate, Village Farms International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.81M, an estimated decrease of -2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.63M, an increase of 7.80% over than the figure of -$2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.9M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VFF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $298.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $290.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $294.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $268.02M, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $324.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $383M and the low estimate is $298.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.