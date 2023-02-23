An investigation into Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s technical aspects

The price of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) closed at $0.94 in the last session, up 1.67% from day before closing price of $0.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0154 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1208938 shares were traded. APRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9040.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APRN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on August 10, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On July 21, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 30, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Findley Linda sold 10,191 shares for $1.02 per share. The transaction valued at 10,419 led to the insider holds 222,255 shares of the business.

Krechmer Irina sold 3,630 shares of APRN for $3,711 on Nov 28. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 52,131 shares after completing the transaction at $1.02 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Deutsch Meredith L, who serves as the General Counsel & Corp. Sec’y of the company, sold 2,925 shares for $1.02 each. As a result, the insider received 2,991 and left with 35,964 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APRN has reached a high of $8.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9243, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7636.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APRN traded on average about 8.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.03M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 34.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.93M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.80% stake in the company. Shares short for APRN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.51M with a Short Ratio of 5.51M, compared to 6.54M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.92% and a Short% of Float of 24.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.63 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.4 and -$3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.4. EPS for the following year is -$1.56, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.13 and -$2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $100.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $107.2M to a low estimate of $95.69M. As of the current estimate, Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $107.01M, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.05M, a decrease of -7.40% less than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $123.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $94.45M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $458.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $447.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $452.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $470.38M, down -3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $451.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $546.8M and the low estimate is $332.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.