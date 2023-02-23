An overall feel about TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) closed at $5.12 up 1.99% from its previous closing price of $5.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 574026 shares were traded. TCBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.02.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Randall Diana Elizabeth bought 70,000 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 350,000 led to the insider holds 70,000 shares of the business.

Randall Kenneth Edward bought 70,000 shares of TCBP for $350,000 on Nov 30. The 10% Owner now owns 382,963 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Randall Mark Edward, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 70,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 350,000 and bolstered with 382,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCBP has reached a high of $106.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.71.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TCBP has traded an average of 1.15M shares per day and 442.27k over the past ten days. A total of 0.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.50M. Insiders hold about 36.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TCBP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 118.4k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 5.01k on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$11.99 and -$11.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$11.99. EPS for the following year is -$4.99, with 1 analysts recommending between -$4.99 and -$4.99.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.98B and the low estimate is $1.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.