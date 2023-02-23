Are analysts optimistic about Allbirds Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIRD) stock?

The closing price of Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) was $2.74 for the day, up 1.48% from the previous closing price of $2.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1183058 shares were traded. BIRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BIRD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $4.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on August 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Zwillinger Joseph sold 26,200 shares for $2.76 per share. The transaction valued at 72,312 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Zwillinger Joseph sold 22,099 shares of BIRD for $60,772 on Feb 17. The Co-Chief Executive Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $2.75 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Zwillinger Joseph, who serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 92,643 shares for $2.78 each. As a result, the insider received 257,548 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIRD has reached a high of $9.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6622, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7243.

Shares Statistics:

BIRD traded an average of 1.65M shares per day over the past three months and 2.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.47M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BIRD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.3M with a Short Ratio of 6.30M, compared to 6.11M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.22% and a Short% of Float of 6.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.53 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $99.7M to a low estimate of $94.1M. As of the current estimate, Allbirds Inc.’s year-ago sales were $97.22M, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.12M, an increase of 8.50% over than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $61.8M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIRD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $312.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $307.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $310.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $277.47M, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $354.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $380.4M and the low estimate is $322.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.