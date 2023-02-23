Are analysts optimistic about Pinduoduo Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PDD) stock?

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) closed the day trading at $83.42 down -1.29% from the previous closing price of $84.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9872729 shares were traded. PDD stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.82.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PDD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $70 from $66 previously.

On August 30, 2022, HSBC Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $93.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on July 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PDD now has a Market Capitalization of 122.38B and an Enterprise Value of 104.78B. As of this moment, Pinduoduo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDD has reached a high of $106.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PDD traded about 9.55M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PDD traded about 8.35M shares per day. A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 909.29M.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.95 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.75 and $3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.92. EPS for the following year is $4.42, with 31 analysts recommending between $5.54 and $2.83.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $5.98B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.38B to a low estimate of $5.29B. As of the current estimate, Pinduoduo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.78B, an estimated increase of 58.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.75B, an increase of 43.50% less than the figure of $58.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.45B.

A total of 46 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.05B, up 46.30% from the average estimate. Based on 46 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.18B and the low estimate is $20.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.