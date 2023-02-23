Are Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.68, up 5.00% from its previous closing price of $1.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20743983 shares were traded. DNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DNA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.70 and its Current Ratio is at 11.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on November 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On October 04, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $5.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on May 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Kelly Jason R sold 100,000 shares for $1.77 per share. The transaction valued at 177,300 led to the insider holds 12,894,680 shares of the business.

Canton Barry sold 37,650 shares of DNA for $66,791 on Feb 16. The 10% Owner now owns 14,031,144 shares after completing the transaction at $1.77 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Shetty Reshma P., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 37,650 shares for $1.77 each. As a result, the insider received 66,791 and left with 14,031,144 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNA has reached a high of $4.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7616, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5189.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DNA traded 20.90M shares on average per day over the past three months and 17.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.63B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 877.39M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DNA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 123.49M with a Short Ratio of 123.49M, compared to 126.25M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.01% and a Short% of Float of 12.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.33 and -$1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $88.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $103.6M to a low estimate of $79.1M. As of the current estimate, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $148.49M, an estimated decrease of -40.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $86.42M, a decrease of -48.70% less than the figure of -$40.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $107.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.94M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $483M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $459M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $471.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $313.84M, up 50.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $381.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $460M and the low estimate is $317.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.