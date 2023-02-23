Are Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) closed at $26.19 up 1.32% from its previous closing price of $25.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4987425 shares were traded. BTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.50.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Peabody Energy Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $36 from $25 previously.

On October 29, 2021, The Benchmark Company Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $16.

B. Riley Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 04, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Elliott Investment Management sold 211,912 shares for $28.63 per share. The transaction valued at 6,067,041 led to the insider holds 21,367,103 shares of the business.

Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of BTU for $43,263,871 on Feb 16. The 10% Owner now owns 21,579,015 shares after completing the transaction at $29.92 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Yeates Darren Ronald, who serves as the EVP & COO of the company, sold 55,445 shares for $29.85 each. As a result, the insider received 1,655,033 and left with 90,375 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Peabody’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTU has reached a high of $33.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BTU has traded an average of 4.32M shares per day and 7.75M over the past ten days. A total of 144.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.42M. Insiders hold about 1.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BTU as of Jan 30, 2023 were 17.98M with a Short Ratio of 17.98M, compared to 15.41M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.50% and a Short% of Float of 15.25%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.84 and a low estimate of $1.82, while EPS last year was $3.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.38, with high estimates of $2.9 and low estimates of $1.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.84 and $5.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.22. EPS for the following year is $6.51, with 5 analysts recommending between $7.64 and $5.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.39B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.44B to a low estimate of $1.36B. As of the current estimate, Peabody Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.26B, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.37B, an increase of 98.30% over than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.32B, up 42.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.05B and the low estimate is $4.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.