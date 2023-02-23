As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) offers stability

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) closed the day trading at $86.83 down -0.92% from the previous closing price of $87.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10043201 shares were traded. TSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.66.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TSM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Taiwan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSM has reached a high of $119.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TSM traded about 14.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TSM traded about 15.14M shares per day. A total of 5.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.86B. Shares short for TSM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 31.29M with a Short Ratio of 29.01M, compared to 21.56M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

TSM’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.77, up from 7.50 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.62.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.26 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $1.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.45 and $4.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.56. EPS for the following year is $7, with 4 analysts recommending between $7.68 and $6.25.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $17.08B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.4B to a low estimate of $16.86B. As of the current estimate, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s year-ago sales were $17.57B, an estimated decrease of -2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.48B, a decrease of -9.20% less than the figure of -$2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.62B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $78.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $73.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $76.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.88B, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $93.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $103.48B and the low estimate is $85.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.