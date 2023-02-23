Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) was $169.49 for the day, up 2.63% from the previous closing price of $165.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1808195 shares were traded. TEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $171.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $166.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TEAM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 15, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $155.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $283 to $148.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Cannon-Brookes Michael sold 8,614 shares for $164.88 per share. The transaction valued at 1,420,247 led to the insider holds 241,192 shares of the business.

Farquhar Scott sold 8,614 shares of TEAM for $1,420,246 on Feb 21. The Co-CEO, Co-Founder now owns 241,192 shares after completing the transaction at $164.88 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, DEATSCH CAMERON, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 3,957 shares for $164.83 each. As a result, the insider received 652,243 and left with 125,356 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 90.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEAM has reached a high of $321.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 150.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 187.40.

Shares Statistics:

TEAM traded an average of 3.26M shares per day over the past three months and 2.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 255.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.14M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TEAM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.44M with a Short Ratio of 6.44M, compared to 8.26M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.51% and a Short% of Float of 4.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.18 and $1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.54. EPS for the following year is $2.06, with 25 analysts recommending between $3.78 and $1.69.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 21 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $922.26M to a low estimate of $893.2M. As of the current estimate, Atlassian Corporation’s year-ago sales were $740.49M, an estimated increase of 21.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $920.4M, an increase of 21.10% less than the figure of $21.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $950.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $909.8M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.8B, up 24.90% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.52B and the low estimate is $4.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.