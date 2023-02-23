Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $47.21 in the prior trading day, Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) closed at $46.82, down -0.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 775163 shares were traded. CGNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.33.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CGNX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $40.

On December 13, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $41.Credit Suisse initiated its Underperform rating on December 13, 2022, with a $41 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when KRANTZ THEODOR sold 912 shares for $48.39 per share. The transaction valued at 44,132 led to the insider holds 35,500 shares of the business.

ALIAS PATRICK sold 641 shares of CGNX for $31,730 on Feb 17. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $49.50 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, KRANTZ THEODOR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,400 shares for $57.00 each. As a result, the insider received 592,816 and left with 35,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cognex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGNX has reached a high of $80.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 857.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 985.58k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 172.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.84M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CGNX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.89M with a Short Ratio of 4.89M, compared to 4.96M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 3.19%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CGNX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.22, compared to 0.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.39. The current Payout Ratio is 21.30% for CGNX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 03, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.37 and $1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $1.43, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.54 and $1.18.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $245.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $254M to a low estimate of $232.39M. As of the current estimate, Cognex Corporation’s year-ago sales were $244.06M, an estimated increase of 0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $238.83M, a decrease of -15.40% less than the figure of $0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $258.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $224.06M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $999.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04B, down -2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $928.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.