Considering BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $3.48 in the prior trading day, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) closed at $3.43, down -1.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2202847 shares were traded. BBAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3399.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BBAI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 28, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Kinley Joshua Lane sold 4,462 shares for $0.90 per share. The transaction valued at 4,016 led to the insider holds 2,343 shares of the business.

Kinley Joshua Lane sold 20,538 shares of BBAI for $20,177 on Nov 30. The Chief Corp. Dev. Officer now owns 6,805 shares after completing the transaction at $0.98 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBAI has reached a high of $16.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2300, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7116.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.26M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 126.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.27M. Insiders hold about 87.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BBAI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 705.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.71M, compared to 489.62k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.50% and a Short% of Float of 3.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $39.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.09M to a low estimate of $38.3M. As of the current estimate, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.48M, an estimated increase of 19.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.36M, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $19.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39.22M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $157.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $153M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $154.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $145.58M, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $173.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $178.2M and the low estimate is $169.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.