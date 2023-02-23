Considering HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) closed at $30.75 in the last session, up 1.05% from day before closing price of $30.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1055123 shares were traded. HCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HCP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on February 13, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $43.

On September 30, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Welihinda Navam sold 50,000 shares for $30.01 per share. The transaction valued at 1,500,420 led to the insider holds 7,851 shares of the business.

Dadgar Armon sold 5,840 shares of HCP for $204,508 on Feb 02. The Chief Technology Officer, now owns 70,000 shares after completing the transaction at $35.02 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Dadgar Armon, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer, of the company, sold 38,000 shares for $32.49 each. As a result, the insider received 1,234,531 and left with 1,824,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCP has reached a high of $60.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HCP traded on average about 1.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.36M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 187.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.56M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HCP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.31M with a Short Ratio of 7.31M, compared to 6.89M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.89% and a Short% of Float of 10.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.69 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 16 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $124.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $124.9M to a low estimate of $123.61M. As of the current estimate, HashiCorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $96.52M, an estimated increase of 28.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $128.71M, an increase of 27.60% less than the figure of $28.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $133M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $123.8M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $465M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $463.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $464.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $320.77M, up 44.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $592.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $615M and the low estimate is $571.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.