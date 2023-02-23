Considering Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $59.82 in the prior trading day, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) closed at $58.42, down -2.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17157123 shares were traded. OXY stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.96.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OXY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on February 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $60 from $74 previously.

On February 14, 2023, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $81.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought 1,737,316 shares for $60.71 per share. The transaction valued at 105,478,912 led to the insider holds 194,351,650 shares of the business.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought 2,705,798 shares of OXY for $157,709,330 on Sep 27. The 10% Owner now owns 192,614,334 shares after completing the transaction at $58.29 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,542,076 shares for $57.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 89,304,088 and bolstered with 189,908,536 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Occidental’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OXY has reached a high of $77.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.15.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 11.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 922.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 908.11M. Insiders hold about 0.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.40% stake in the company. Shares short for OXY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 52.59M with a Short Ratio of 49.17M, compared to 54.93M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.79% and a Short% of Float of 11.00%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OXY’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.82, compared to 0.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.32. The current Payout Ratio is 3.10% for OXY, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 24, 2016 when the company split stock in a 10000:9983 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.07 and a low estimate of $1.58, while EPS last year was $1.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.52, with high estimates of $2.15 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.71 and $9.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.69. EPS for the following year is $6.84, with 24 analysts recommending between $10.59 and $5.33.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $8.66B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.44B to a low estimate of $8.32B. As of the current estimate, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.01B, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.33B, a decrease of -2.40% less than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.84B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OXY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.31B, up 41.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.17B and the low estimate is $30.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.