FSR (Fisker Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) closed at $6.51 in the last session, up 0.77% from day before closing price of $6.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7008605 shares were traded. FSR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FSR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On January 25, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $4.

On November 30, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on November 30, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Fisker Henrik bought 33,700 shares for $7.42 per share. The transaction valued at 249,976 led to the insider holds 629,218 shares of the business.

Greuel Wendy J. bought 1,355 shares of FSR for $9,858 on Dec 05. The Director now owns 1,355 shares after completing the transaction at $7.28 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Finnucan John C IV, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, bought 450 shares for $7.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,290 and bolstered with 16,908 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 26332.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSR has reached a high of $14.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.33.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FSR traded on average about 5.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.92M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 303.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.79M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FSR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 58.11M with a Short Ratio of 58.11M, compared to 58.9M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.63% and a Short% of Float of 33.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.62 and -$1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.7. EPS for the following year is -$1.26, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.99 and -$1.76.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7M to a low estimate of $1M. As of the current estimate, Fisker Inc.’s year-ago sales were $41k, an estimated increase of 6,022.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.92M, an increase of 290,900.00% over than the figure of $6,022.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.56M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $790k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106k, up 2,711.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.7B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 72,318.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.