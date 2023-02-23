How is Meta Materials Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MMAT) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) closed at $0.67 in the last session, down -0.42% from day before closing price of $0.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0028 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6086009 shares were traded. MMAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6796 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6550.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MMAT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Welch Thomas Gordon sold 75,000 shares for $2.23 per share. The transaction valued at 167,250 led to the insider holds 1,425,000 shares of the business.

Palikaras Georgios bought 42,000 shares of MMAT for $40,320 on Aug 11. The CEO and President now owns 1,158,907 shares after completing the transaction at $0.96 per share. On Jun 24, another insider, Welch Thomas Gordon, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 35,000 shares for $1.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 45,465 and bolstered with 1,948,242 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMAT has reached a high of $2.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0754, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1631.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MMAT traded on average about 8.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 362.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 267.06M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MMAT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 34.49M with a Short Ratio of 34.49M, compared to 36.08M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.53% and a Short% of Float of 12.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.6M to a low estimate of $2.73M. As of the current estimate, Meta Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.29M, an estimated increase of 42.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.6M, an increase of 54.70% over than the figure of $42.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.08M, up 195.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.8M and the low estimate is $24.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 124.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.