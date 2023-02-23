How is Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (NASDAQ: BBIG) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $0.53 in the prior trading day, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) closed at $0.51, down -3.86%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0204 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4988334 shares were traded. BBIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5050.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BBIG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 50,000 shares for $1.20 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 204,756 shares of the business.

McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 75,000 shares of BBIG for $107,752 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 254,756 shares after completing the transaction at $1.44 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBIG has reached a high of $2.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6037, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9737.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.44M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 233.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 231.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BBIG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 34.66M with a Short Ratio of 34.66M, compared to 35.29M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.87% and a Short% of Float of 14.89%.