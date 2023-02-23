I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC).

After finishing at $1.92 in the prior trading day, GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) closed at $1.78, down -7.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1367203 shares were traded. GLYC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8527 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7100.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GLYC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 12, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $4 from $3 previously.

On November 14, 2019, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

SunTrust Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 05, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Invus Public Equities, L.P. bought 200,000 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 341,000 led to the insider holds 8,089,064 shares of the business.

Invus Public Equities, L.P. bought 315,266 shares of GLYC for $531,129 on Feb 16. The 10% Owner now owns 7,889,064 shares after completing the transaction at $1.68 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Invus Public Equities, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,000,000 shares for $2.16 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,155,800 and bolstered with 7,573,798 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 972.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLYC has reached a high of $4.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7142, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3078.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.52M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 52.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.08M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GLYC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 992.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.99M, compared to 613.02k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.89% and a Short% of Float of 3.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.91. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLYC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $70k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $70k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.16M, down -94.00% from the average estimate.