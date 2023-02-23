I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE).

After finishing at $9.53 in the prior trading day, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) closed at $9.08, down -4.72%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1449558 shares were traded. NINE stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.73.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NINE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 15, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $1 previously.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 27, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $1.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Frazier Warren Lynn sold 100,000 shares for $14.99 per share. The transaction valued at 1,499,220 led to the insider holds 3,349,087 shares of the business.

Frazier Warren Lynn sold 300,000 shares of NINE for $3,702,380 on Dec 22. The 10% Owner now owns 3,449,087 shares after completing the transaction at $12.34 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Frazier Warren Lynn, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 21,958 shares for $10.81 each. As a result, the insider received 237,289 and left with 3,749,087 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NINE now has a Market Capitalization of 351.15M and an Enterprise Value of 700.04M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NINE has reached a high of $17.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.14.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.34M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 31.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.49M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.70% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $1.34, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.34 and $1.34.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $166.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $166.3M to a low estimate of $166.3M. As of the current estimate, Nine Energy Service Inc.’s year-ago sales were $105.09M, an estimated increase of 58.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NINE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $593.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $593M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $593.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $349.42M, up 69.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $698.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $710.1M and the low estimate is $687.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.