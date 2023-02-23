In spite of Zomedica Corp.’s (AMEX:ZOM) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Zomedica Corp.’s stock clocked out at $0.25, down -1.68% from its previous closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0042 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4112727 shares were traded. ZOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2570 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2415.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZOM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.50 and its Current Ratio is at 17.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Dawson James on January 06, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZOM has reached a high of $0.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2317, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2394.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZOM traded 9.74M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 979.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 965.42M. Insiders hold about 1.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZOM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 90.23M with a Short Ratio of 92.66M, compared to 87.12M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.21% and a Short% of Float of 9.33%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.02M and the low estimate is $30.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 70.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.