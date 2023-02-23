In the case of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA), what’s next?

The closing price of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) was $2.33 for the day, down -2.51% from the previous closing price of $2.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14414325 shares were traded. NKLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NKLA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on January 17, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

On September 14, 2022, BTIG Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $12.

RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating for the stock on February 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when RUSSELL MARK A sold 75,000 shares for $2.21 per share. The transaction valued at 165,891 led to the insider holds 1,959,917 shares of the business.

RUSSELL MARK A sold 75,000 shares of NKLA for $175,420 on Dec 29. The Director now owns 1,959,917 shares after completing the transaction at $2.34 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, RUSSELL MARK A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $2.31 each. As a result, the insider received 173,104 and left with 1,959,917 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 26.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKLA has reached a high of $11.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4500, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2842.

Shares Statistics:

NKLA traded an average of 11.87M shares per day over the past three months and 12.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 438.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 324.62M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NKLA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 99.75M with a Short Ratio of 99.75M, compared to 102.1M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.45% and a Short% of Float of 24.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.06 and -$1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.15. EPS for the following year is -$1.2, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$1.75.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $299.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $600.1M and the low estimate is $157.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 294.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.