In What Direction Will Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AMEX:ATNM) Stock Goes From Here?

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ATNM) closed the day trading at $8.73 down -23.69% from the previous closing price of $11.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2746779 shares were traded. ATNM stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.64.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATNM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.60 and its Current Ratio is at 13.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 08, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.

On August 25, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on August 25, 2022, with a $16 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 209.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATNM has reached a high of $15.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATNM traded about 364.21K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATNM traded about 777.16k shares per day. A total of 25.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.00M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ATNM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.56M, compared to 1.11M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.11% and a Short% of Float of 6.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.02 and -$1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.3. EPS for the following year is -$1.59, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.15 and -$1.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATNM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $900k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14M, up 62.60% from the average estimate.