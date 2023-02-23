In What Direction Will Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s (NYSE:HOUS) Stock Goes From Here?

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) closed the day trading at $7.31 down -2.79% from the previous closing price of $7.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2228104 shares were traded. HOUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.17.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HOUS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $11 from $17 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Layade Nashira W. sold 3,500 shares for $12.65 per share. The transaction valued at 44,275 led to the insider holds 39,321 shares of the business.

WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought 2,000 shares of HOUS for $21,760 on Aug 05. The Director now owns 141,768 shares after completing the transaction at $10.88 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOUS now has a Market Capitalization of 917.44M and an Enterprise Value of 4.19B. As of this moment, Anywhere’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOUS has reached a high of $19.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.06.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HOUS traded about 1.42M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HOUS traded about 1.16M shares per day. A total of 112.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.38M.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.27 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.07. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.47 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.4B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.47B to a low estimate of $1.33B. As of the current estimate, Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.97B, an estimated decrease of -29.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.22B, a decrease of -25.20% over than the figure of -$29.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.98B, down -12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.62B and the low estimate is $6.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.