In What Direction Will SomaLogic Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SLGC) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) was $2.88 for the day, down -2.37% from the previous closing price of $2.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 910182 shares were traded. SLGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8300.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SLGC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.10 and its Current Ratio is at 14.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on February 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On December 14, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

On December 10, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on December 10, 2021, with a $16 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLGC has reached a high of $9.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9458, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8133.

Shares Statistics:

SLGC traded an average of 1.19M shares per day over the past three months and 804.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 184.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.09M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SLGC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.18M with a Short Ratio of 8.18M, compared to 8.1M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.36% and a Short% of Float of 4.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$0.82.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.2M to a low estimate of $15.1M. As of the current estimate, SomaLogic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $22.99M, an estimated decrease of -28.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.83M, a decrease of -9.40% over than the figure of -$28.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $95.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $81.63M, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $92.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $99M and the low estimate is $86.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.