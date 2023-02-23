Is Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) closed at $0.55 in the last session, up 2.18% from day before closing price of $0.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0118 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3128356 shares were traded. ASTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6065 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5521.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ASTR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on February 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $1 from $2 previously.

On February 11, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on January 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when KEMP CHRIS bought 250,000 shares for $0.47 per share. The transaction valued at 118,075 led to the insider holds 1,086,980 shares of the business.

KEMP CHRIS bought 100,000 shares of ASTR for $124,960 on Aug 19. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 857,082 shares after completing the transaction at $1.25 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, A/NPC Holdings LLC, who serves as the former 10% owner of the company, sold 1,400,000 shares for $1.39 each. As a result, the insider received 1,946,000 and left with 20,888,053 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASTR now has a Market Capitalization of 159.01M and an Enterprise Value of 23.34M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTR has reached a high of $4.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5381, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0507.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ASTR traded on average about 2.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.89M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 266.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.03M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.00% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.74 and -$1.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30M and the low estimate is $24.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 116.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.