Is this a Prime Time To acquire Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) stock

The price of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) closed at $8.36 in the last session, down -1.30% from day before closing price of $8.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 54990029 shares were traded. PLTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.16.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PLTR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On January 18, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 05, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Glazer David A. sold 210,042 shares for $9.55 per share. The transaction valued at 2,006,909 led to the insider holds 1,509,104 shares of the business.

Taylor Ryan D. sold 153,049 shares of PLTR for $1,541,311 on Feb 15. The insider now owns 281,526 shares after completing the transaction at $10.07 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $6.38 each. As a result, the insider received 44,663 and left with 213,830 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLTR has reached a high of $14.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.19.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PLTR traded on average about 39.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 82.65M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.07B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.65B. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PLTR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 121.35M with a Short Ratio of 115.71M, compared to 122.9M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.83% and a Short% of Float of 6.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $502.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $515.7M to a low estimate of $472.54M. As of the current estimate, Palantir Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $432.87M, an estimated increase of 16.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $520M, an increase of 16.50% over than the figure of $16.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $532.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $491M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54B, up 23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.36B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.