Is this a Prime Time To acquire ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) stock

After finishing at $23.25 in the prior trading day, ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) closed at $17.99, down -22.62%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8045060 shares were traded. ZIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.07.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZIP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barclays reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on August 13, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when SAKAMOTO RYAN T. sold 1,786 shares for $16.64 per share. The transaction valued at 29,719 led to the insider holds 80,038 shares of the business.

SAKAMOTO RYAN T. sold 2,441 shares of ZIP for $39,862 on Nov 21. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 72,832 shares after completing the transaction at $16.33 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, SAKAMOTO RYAN T., who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 1,787 shares for $17.72 each. As a result, the insider received 31,666 and left with 75,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ZIPRECRUITER’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZIP has reached a high of $25.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 726.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 814.29k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 113.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.83M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ZIP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.16M with a Short Ratio of 5.16M, compared to 4.58M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.68% and a Short% of Float of 8.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $206.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $209.2M to a low estimate of $204.61M. As of the current estimate, ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s year-ago sales were $220.14M, an estimated decrease of -6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $207.12M, a decrease of -8.90% less than the figure of -$6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $209.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $202.06M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $903.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $898.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $900.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $741.14M, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $934.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $857.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.