It’s a good day to be an Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Rocket Companies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.09, down -2.88% from its previous closing price of $8.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2692408 shares were traded. RKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.06.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RKT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 20.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on September 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $8.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when Rizik Matthew bought 2,000 shares for $6.95 per share. The transaction valued at 13,900 led to the insider holds 571,502 shares of the business.

Rizik Matthew bought 2,900 shares of RKT for $21,170 on Dec 23. The Director now owns 569,502 shares after completing the transaction at $7.30 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Rizik Matthew, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $7.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,930 and bolstered with 566,602 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rocket’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 367.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RKT has reached a high of $13.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RKT traded 3.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.09M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RKT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 35.95M with a Short Ratio of 37.71M, compared to 36.06M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29.52% and a Short% of Float of 29.77%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.27 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $682.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $763.4M to a low estimate of $548M. As of the current estimate, Rocket Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.59B, an estimated decrease of -73.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $805.81M, a decrease of -69.80% over than the figure of -$73.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $903M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $685M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.91B, down -52.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.95B and the low estimate is $3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -31.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.