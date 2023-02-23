It’s a good day to be an T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) shareholder

In the latest session, T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) closed at $0.62 down -7.82% from its previous closing price of $0.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0524 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1272523 shares were traded. TTOO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6890 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6125.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of T2 Biosystems Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Alliance Global Partners on January 27, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2.40 from $2.60 previously.

On October 08, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Giffin Brett A. sold 1,292 shares for $1.79 per share. The transaction valued at 2,317 led to the insider holds 2,253 shares of the business.

Barclay Alec bought 12,952 shares of TTOO for $6,476 on Apr 08. The Chief Operations Officer now owns 181,945 shares after completing the transaction at $0.50 per share. On Apr 08, another insider, Giffin Brett A., who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, bought 10,600 shares for $0.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,183 and bolstered with 10,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTOO has reached a high of $29.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4633, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9753.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TTOO has traded an average of 391.78K shares per day and 1.51M over the past ten days. A total of 7.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.15M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TTOO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 548.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.51M, compared to 609.79k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.50% and a Short% of Float of 7.66%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.52 and a low estimate of -$1.89, while EPS last year was -$3.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.18, with high estimates of -$1.1 and low estimates of -$1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$11.74 and -$12.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$12.36. EPS for the following year is -$3.1, with 2 analysts recommending between -$3.03 and -$3.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.4M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.5M to a low estimate of $5.2M. As of the current estimate, T2 Biosystems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.98M, an estimated decrease of -22.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.73M, a decrease of -20.80% over than the figure of -$22.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTOO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.06M, down -20.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.9M and the low estimate is $24.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.