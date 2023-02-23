It’s an appealing income play to consider Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK)

The price of Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK) closed at $11.76 in the last session, up 4.07% from day before closing price of $11.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5568933 shares were traded. CRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 91.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $17 from $21 previously.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Sell on December 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when TURNER JIM L bought 15,000 shares for $13.91 per share. The transaction valued at 208,690 led to the insider holds 280,805 shares of the business.

FOSTER MORRIS E bought 14,025 shares of CRK for $200,978 on Dec 09. The Director now owns 176,109 shares after completing the transaction at $14.33 per share. On Sep 23, another insider, FOSTER MORRIS E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $16.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 160,600 and bolstered with 162,084 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Comstock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRK has reached a high of $22.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.05.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRK traded on average about 4.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.26M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 232.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.85M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CRK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 18.63M with a Short Ratio of 18.63M, compared to 18.8M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.97% and a Short% of Float of 20.30%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CRK is 0.50, which was 0.12 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.30%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CRK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $1.57 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.73 and $3.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.53. EPS for the following year is $2.73, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.61 and $1.43.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $657.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $932M to a low estimate of $529M. As of the current estimate, Comstock Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $655.38M, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $678.71M, an increase of 29.30% over than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $920.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $485.15M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 51.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.08B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.