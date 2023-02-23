It’s an appealing income play to consider Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)

After finishing at $53.73 in the prior trading day, Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) closed at $53.59, down -0.26%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13125018 shares were traded. DVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DVN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 25, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $75.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on October 19, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Muncrief Richard E bought 10,000 shares for $53.28 per share. The transaction valued at 532,800 led to the insider holds 1,973,977 shares of the business.

BETHANCOURT JOHN E bought 3,765 shares of DVN for $199,771 on Feb 17. The Director now owns 94,669 shares after completing the transaction at $53.06 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, BETHANCOURT JOHN E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 941 shares for $53.02 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,892 and bolstered with 941 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Devon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DVN has reached a high of $77.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.10.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 15.38M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 648.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 646.71M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DVN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.44M with a Short Ratio of 11.44M, compared to 10.9M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 1.99%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DVN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.42, compared to 4.37 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.90. The current Payout Ratio is 56.50% for DVN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.44 and a low estimate of $1.32, while EPS last year was $1.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.83, with high estimates of $2.59 and low estimates of $1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.23 and $5.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.57. EPS for the following year is $7.52, with 17 analysts recommending between $10.43 and $5.23.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $4.08B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.28B to a low estimate of $3.82B. As of the current estimate, Devon Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.81B, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.3B, a decrease of -23.60% less than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.87B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.83B, down -12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.44B and the low estimate is $15.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.