It’s an appealing income play to consider DoorDash Inc. (DASH)

The price of DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) closed at $57.89 in the last session, down -0.29% from day before closing price of $58.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6309190 shares were traded. DASH stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.96.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DASH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 88.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on February 21, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $77 from $60 previously.

On January 30, 2023, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $79.

On January 09, 2023, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $37.Jefferies initiated its Underperform rating on January 09, 2023, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Yandell Keith sold 10,997 shares for $70.00 per share. The transaction valued at 769,790 led to the insider holds 213,650 shares of the business.

Payne Christopher D sold 47,093 shares of DASH for $2,979,187 on Feb 09. The President and COO now owns 353,943 shares after completing the transaction at $63.26 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Brown Shona L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,250 shares for $58.02 each. As a result, the insider received 72,525 and left with 81,028 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DASH has reached a high of $130.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.60.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DASH traded on average about 4.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.76M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 384.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 357.94M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DASH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 20.94M with a Short Ratio of 20.94M, compared to 22.68M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.39% and a Short% of Float of 7.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.66, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.85 and -$2.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.64. EPS for the following year is -$2.29, with 25 analysts recommending between -$0.86 and -$3.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 26 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.76B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.81B to a low estimate of $1.69B. As of the current estimate, DoorDash Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.3B, an estimated increase of 35.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.88B, an increase of 29.40% less than the figure of $35.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.7B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DASH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.89B, up 33.30% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.71B and the low estimate is $7.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.