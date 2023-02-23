It’s an appealing income play to consider Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR)

After finishing at $57.56 in the prior trading day, Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) closed at $57.59, up 0.05%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 954460 shares were traded. FOUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.90.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FOUR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on January 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $67 from $48 previously.

On September 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.UBS initiated its Buy rating on September 14, 2022, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Disman Nancy sold 1,500 shares for $52.81 per share. The transaction valued at 79,215 led to the insider holds 342,818 shares of the business.

Goldsmith-Grover Sarah sold 1,200 shares of FOUR for $62,472 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 6,720 shares after completing the transaction at $52.06 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Goldsmith-Grover Sarah, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 480 shares for $46.70 each. As a result, the insider received 22,416 and left with 7,920 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Shift4’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 146.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOUR has reached a high of $69.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.88.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.16M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 82.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.72M. Shares short for FOUR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.19M with a Short Ratio of 10.19M, compared to 10.73M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.99% and a Short% of Float of 25.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.48 and $1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.31. EPS for the following year is $1.94, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.64 and $1.31.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $545.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $618.9M to a low estimate of $522M. As of the current estimate, Shift4 Payments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $399.4M, an estimated increase of 36.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $547.12M, an increase of 36.10% less than the figure of $36.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $587.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $497.3M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37B, up 46.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.99B and the low estimate is $2.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.