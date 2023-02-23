It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) stock

The closing price of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) was $5.38 for the day, down -0.37% from the previous closing price of $5.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13882246 shares were traded. HBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.28.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HBI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on November 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7 from $10 previously.

On October 31, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Preston Tracy M bought 3,000 shares for $9.36 per share. The transaction valued at 28,065 led to the insider holds 3,000 shares of the business.

Johnson James C bought 2,000 shares of HBI for $18,220 on Sep 09. The Director now owns 26,913 shares after completing the transaction at $9.11 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, MOISON FRANCK J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,470 shares for $8.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 55,581 and bolstered with 49,187 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HBI has reached a high of $16.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.75.

Shares Statistics:

HBI traded an average of 11.17M shares per day over the past three months and 12.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 349.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 345.65M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HBI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 59.33M with a Short Ratio of 59.33M, compared to 60.05M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.00% and a Short% of Float of 19.05%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.60, HBI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.38.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.11 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.4B to a low estimate of $1.35B. As of the current estimate, Hanesbrands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.58B, an estimated decrease of -12.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.45B, a decrease of -4.00% over than the figure of -$12.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.39B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.23B, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.43B and the low estimate is $5.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.