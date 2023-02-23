It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) stock

The closing price of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) was $9.32 for the day, up 1.97% from the previous closing price of $9.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2932666 shares were traded. PACB stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.84.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PACB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.70 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on February 02, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On January 20, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $12.

On January 05, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $12.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Outperform rating on January 05, 2023, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when HENRY CHRISTIAN O sold 1,530 shares for $10.27 per share. The transaction valued at 15,715 led to the insider holds 642,021 shares of the business.

Kim Susan G. sold 907 shares of PACB for $9,316 on Feb 17. The insider now owns 162,581 shares after completing the transaction at $10.27 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, Van Oene Mark, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 26,722 shares for $9.53 each. As a result, the insider received 254,768 and left with 640,808 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PACB has reached a high of $14.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.35.

Shares Statistics:

PACB traded an average of 4.11M shares per day over the past three months and 4.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 225.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.29M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PACB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 24.2M with a Short Ratio of 22.49M, compared to 22.82M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.70% and a Short% of Float of 13.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.35 and -$1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.39. EPS for the following year is -$1.32, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.24 and -$1.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.35M to a low estimate of $23M. As of the current estimate, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s year-ago sales were $36.02M, an estimated decrease of -27.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.99M, an increase of 5.50% over than the figure of -$27.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.8M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PACB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $129.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $124M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $127.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $130.51M, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $178.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $201.87M and the low estimate is $163.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.