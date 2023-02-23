Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) closed at $3.18 in the last session, down -0.62% from day before closing price of $3.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2784543 shares were traded. KPTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1150.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KPTI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On November 04, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $7 to $10.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on February 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Poulton Stuart sold 5,869 shares for $3.19 per share. The transaction valued at 18,717 led to the insider holds 64,131 shares of the business.

Mason Michael sold 4,141 shares of KPTI for $14,079 on Feb 06. The EVP, CFO & Treasurer now owns 164,368 shares after completing the transaction at $3.40 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Paulson Richard A., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 3,950 shares for $3.40 each. As a result, the insider received 13,430 and left with 604,655 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KPTI has reached a high of $11.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2786, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6687.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KPTI traded on average about 2.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.41M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 80.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.06M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KPTI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 23.14M with a Short Ratio of 23.14M, compared to 20.91M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.44% and a Short% of Float of 23.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.52 and -$2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.89. EPS for the following year is -$1.3, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.05 and -$1.79.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $35.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.7M to a low estimate of $32.1M. As of the current estimate, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $126.27M, an estimated decrease of -72.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.45M, a decrease of -17.20% over than the figure of -$72.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $51.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.5M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KPTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $164M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $155.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $158.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $209.82M, down -24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $163.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $188.69M and the low estimate is $140M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.