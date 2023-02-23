LSPD (Lightspeed Commerce Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s stock clocked out at $15.54, up 0.19% from its previous closing price of $15.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 638783 shares were traded. LSPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.38.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LSPD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 25, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on January 25, 2023, with a $20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSPD has reached a high of $34.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.75.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LSPD traded 1.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 951.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 151.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.34M. Insiders hold about 9.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.57% stake in the company. Shares short for LSPD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.28M with a Short Ratio of 4.28M, compared to 4.82M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.84% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.27 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $185.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $190M to a low estimate of $183.4M. As of the current estimate, Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s year-ago sales were $146.56M, an estimated increase of 26.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $211.65M, an increase of 21.70% less than the figure of $26.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $225M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $204.39M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $736M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $727M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $730.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $548.37M, up 33.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $902.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $939.74M and the low estimate is $856.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.