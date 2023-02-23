Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) closed the day trading at $0.15 down -9.70% from the previous closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0160 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4178852 shares were traded. RUBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1646 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RUBY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on March 13, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when CAGNONI PABLO J sold 8,448 shares for $0.25 per share. The transaction valued at 2,112 led to the insider holds 66,082 shares of the business.

Appelhans Dannielle sold 3,878 shares of RUBY for $970 on Feb 01. The CEO and President now owns 10,385 shares after completing the transaction at $0.25 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, CAGNONI PABLO J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,240 shares for $0.24 each. As a result, the insider received 1,745 and left with 74,530 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUBY has reached a high of $6.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2105, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5740.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RUBY traded about 2.19M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RUBY traded about 6.14M shares per day. A total of 90.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.40M. Insiders hold about 5.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RUBY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.87M with a Short Ratio of 1.87M, compared to 2.04M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.07% and a Short% of Float of 5.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.8 and -$1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.98.