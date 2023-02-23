SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) closed the day trading at $0.51 down -3.07% from the previous closing price of $0.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0163 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1610743 shares were traded. SDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5470 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5121.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SDC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 31, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $2.30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER bought 10,000 shares for $0.78 per share. The transaction valued at 7,800 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

WALLMAN RICHARD F sold 100,285 shares of SDC for $200,700 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 76,822 shares after completing the transaction at $2.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SDC has reached a high of $3.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5164, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9431.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SDC traded about 2.80M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SDC traded about 1.3M shares per day. A total of 121.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.62M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SDC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 24.45M with a Short Ratio of 24.45M, compared to 23.26M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.08% and a Short% of Float of 20.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.72 and -$0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.53.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $90.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $99M to a low estimate of $86.49M. As of the current estimate, SmileDirectClub Inc.’s year-ago sales were $126.29M, an estimated decrease of -28.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $110.42M, a decrease of -27.20% over than the figure of -$28.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $129.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.79M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $483M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $470.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $474.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $637.61M, down -25.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $436M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $504.22M and the low estimate is $407.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.