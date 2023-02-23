The name Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) closed at $0.54 down -40.95% from its previous closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3727 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4032578 shares were traded. FAMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9001 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5015.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Farmmi Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.40 and its Current Ratio is at 18.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Farmmi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FAMI has reached a high of $4.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6722, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9066.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FAMI has traded an average of 370.69K shares per day and 545.57k over the past ten days. A total of 23.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.53M. Insiders hold about 1.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FAMI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 262.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 275.07k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 1.20%.