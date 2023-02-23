There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) can be one of them

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) closed the day trading at $1.77 down -9.69% from the previous closing price of $1.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4537669 shares were traded. GOSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7050.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GOSS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on December 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when Carter Laura sold 4,876 shares for $12.07 per share. The transaction valued at 58,868 led to the insider holds 82,292 shares of the business.

Aranda Richard sold 4,757 shares of GOSS for $57,431 on Oct 24. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 205,430 shares after completing the transaction at $12.07 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, Peterson Caryn, who serves as the EVP, Regulatory Affairs of the company, sold 4,757 shares for $12.07 each. As a result, the insider received 57,431 and left with 61,415 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOSS has reached a high of $15.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2596, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.3840.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GOSS traded about 5.93M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GOSS traded about 2.39M shares per day. A total of 91.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.93M. Shares short for GOSS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 25.35M with a Short Ratio of 25.35M, compared to 26.89M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26.84% and a Short% of Float of 30.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was -$0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.68 and -$2.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.75. EPS for the following year is -$2.38, with 13 analysts recommending between -$1.9 and -$3.13.