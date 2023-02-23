There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Snap Inc. (SNAP) can be one of them

The closing price of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) was $9.90 for the day, up 0.92% from the previous closing price of $9.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17585099 shares were traded. SNAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.75.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SNAP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 293.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Hunter Jerry James sold 62,913 shares for $11.06 per share. The transaction valued at 695,667 led to the insider holds 5,024,121 shares of the business.

O’Sullivan Michael J. sold 61,001 shares of SNAP for $674,641 on Feb 16. The General Counsel now owns 1,282,927 shares after completing the transaction at $11.06 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Andersen Derek, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 40,603 shares for $11.06 each. As a result, the insider received 449,049 and left with 2,559,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNAP has reached a high of $41.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.92.

Shares Statistics:

SNAP traded an average of 32.03M shares per day over the past three months and 34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.57B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.23B. Insiders hold about 8.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 56.12M with a Short Ratio of 56.12M, compared to 65.32M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.55% and a Short% of Float of 6.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 23 analysts recommending between $0.66 and -$0.51.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 31 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $983.4M. As of the current estimate, Snap Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.06B, an estimated decrease of -5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 31 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, a decrease of -0.70% over than the figure of -$5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.06B.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.6B, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.08B and the low estimate is $5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.